Woman jailed for indecency shed dress after burning trash at Macon gas mart, cops say

It was going on 10 p.m. on a late-summer Saturday in downtown Macon when the cops were called to the Marathon gas mart on Walnut Street. A Bibb County sheriff’s report would later mention the reason why: a woman there “was setting fires near the gas pumps.” A clerk at the gas mart, which sits at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, told a sheriff’s deputy that the woman outside “had taken paper out of the trash can and lit it on fire then placed it near” one of the gas pumps out front. The deputy’s write-up of the Aug. 31 episode went on to note that the woman then began arguing with someone and, for reasons unclear, took off the dress she had on “and was not wearing any other clothing under it.” The deputy arrested the woman and she was jailed — by then apparently clothed — on charges of third-degree arson and public indecency.

Dispatches: On a recent morning in Bibb County Superior Court, a 32-year-old man pleaded guilty to speeding and trying to elude the police in an incident that happened on Macon’s south side. The judge wanted to know what had compelled the man to do that. The man’s answer? “My adrenaline.” To which the judge replied, “That’s a lousy excuse.” Yeah, the man said, “I wasn’t thinking.” . . . The afternoon of Sept. 14, a man on Cherry Avenue in Macon reported that a woman at his house was “off her meds” and had “destroyed his house when she was asked to leave.” . . . A grandmother on Wood Valley Road in Macon alerted the police Sept. 14 when her grandson’s girlfriend took his iPhone and refused to give it back. . . . A woman on Highland Drive in Macon thought her children were playing a joke on her when she noticed her car missing outside her house the morning of Sept. 15. She was already on her way to church, a sheriff’s report said, and didn’t think anything of it until she returned and the car was still gone.

