Man wielding flaming T-shirt threatens women outside Macon hair salon, cops report

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman seeking beer busts in door This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a woman kicking in a door in search of beer, an item about public urination, and man smacked in the head with a vase.

On the afternoon of July 24th, a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the 400 block of Cherry Street in downtown Macon where there was “a person setting clothes on fire,” according to the deputy’s report. Two women at Eche Salon said a 50-year-old man had, for reasons not noted and possibly unknown, lit a T-shirt on fire in front of the salon. “When they went outside to confront (the man) about what he was doing, he became very belligerent towards them,” the deputy’s write-up said. “They stated that (he) then picked up the burning shirt and charged at them as if he was going to throw it at them.” The women ducked back into the salon to get away. The alleged flaming-T-shirt wielder was jailed for disorderly conduct and was still jailed in mid-August in lieu of $650.

Dispatches: A man in his mid-40s was sitting on a bench outside the Red Roof Inn on Riverside Drive in Macon the afternoon of May 13 when a sheriff’s deputy rode up. A motel clerk said the man on the bench had stayed at the motel for a couple of weeks prior but that “something was not quite right with him,” the deputy’s report said. The motel refused to extend the man’s stay, but the man wouldn’t leave. “I have the right to be within 360 degrees of this place,” the man told the deputy, “and there is no higher power than mine.” The deputy noted that he repeatedly gave the man chances to move along but arrested him and called an ambulance “for a mental health evaluation.” . . . A 19-year-old woman on Graham Road in east Macon called the cops Aug. 12 to report that her 20-year-old girlfriend had, as a sheriff’s report described it, “broken the windshield of her car with her fist.” The report said the women had been arguing and the younger woman asked the older one to leave, but the 20-year-old refused, saying she wouldn’t leave “unless police made her.” Then she punched the driver’s side window of the 19-year-old’s Acura “to no effect,” the report said. “(She) then punched the windshield causing it to crack.” The 20-year-old was jailed on a trespassing charge.

