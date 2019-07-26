Teen steals phone from 70-year-old Macon man, but neighbor with gun gets it back, cops say

Cop Shop Podcast: Stopped-up toilet lands woman in jail This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes the story of a woman with a knife in her bed after a dispute about a toilet; an item about a self-inflicted gunshot wound; and tidbits about a theft at a motel, and Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes the story of a woman with a knife in her bed after a dispute about a toilet; an item about a self-inflicted gunshot wound; and tidbits about a theft at a motel, and

One of the first things a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy noted in his report of a robbery the morning of July 16 was that the victim, a 70-year-old west Macon man, “has a hard time walking” and that he gets around with a cane. The man told the deputy that a teenager had walked up to the man’s house on Atwood Drive just west of the Macon Mall. The boy, who was pushing a lawn mower, asked the man if he worked on weed trimmers. The man said he did. The teen said his uncle had a trimmer that wouldn’t crank. The deputy’s write-up said the teen then asked to borrow the man’s cellphone so he could call his uncle. The teen then “started talking on the phone about a weed eater,” the report said, adding that the teen then “took off running” with the phone and the lawn mower he was pushing in tow. The man yelled for his neighbor, who hurried over. After hearing what had happened, the neighbor took off in his truck in search of the thief. The neighbor “saw a lawn mower under the carport of a house” nearby and later spotted the suspect hiding in some bushes across the street, the sheriff’s report said. The neighbor, who has a permit to carry a gun, told the deputy that he confronted the teen, telling him to “drop the phone.” The teen said “he needed the phone,” but dropped it and escaped into some woods when the armed neighbor told him it didn’t belong to him. The neighbor returned the phone to the man. The number the teen had called to pretend to call his uncle was an out-of-service number.

Dispatches: It was a little past noon on a mid-July day when a manager at a Family Dollar store on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon realized that a pair of alleged shoplifters had struck. A man in his early 30s had slipped out with a pack of underwear stuffed down the front of his pants, a sheriff’s report of the July 16 episode said, adding that a woman with him stole some laundry detergent. Surveillance footage apparently showed the woman pouring liquid from a bottle of Tide Odor Rescue detergent into an empty Downy bottle and then paying for the Downy, “which cost less,” the report said. The suspects were arrested next door at the Splash & Dash Laundromat. . . . A man riding a motorized cart around the Roses store on Pio Nono Avenue in early May was arrested for allegedly hiding merchandise in various places: behind his back on the cart, in his pants and in a bag. In all, more than $100 worth of items were recovered, according to a sheriff’s report, when someone at the store halted him trying to wheel away with loot that included air fresheners, tank tops, snacks, and boxer shorts.

