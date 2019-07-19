‘Donald Trump told me I don’t have to go.’ Macon man refuses to leave Walmart, report says

Cop Shop Podcast: Bizarre and baffling Macon burglaries This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a couple of bizarre burglaries, an online romance gone awry, and Yeti cooler caper. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. March 22, 201 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a couple of bizarre burglaries, an online romance gone awry, and Yeti cooler caper. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. March 22, 201

It was after 11 o’clock on a recent Friday night when a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy answered a trespassing call at the Walmart on Zebulon Road. Inside the store, a man was “acting suspicious” and “refusing to leave,” the deputy’s write-up of the June 28 episode noted. The man, 39, informed the deputy that “the sheriff told him he could stay at Walmart if he wants to. (He) also stated his mother is a terrorist and he is scared to go home.” The deputy promptly called for medics to make sure the man was “mentally stable,” the report said. The report noted that a few minutes after the man was tended to, the man told the deputy, “I’m not going to the hospital,” in part because “Donald Trump told me I don’t have to go.” The man was then asked “several times” to leave before he was taken to the county jail on a trespassing charge.

Dispatches: A man returned from church July 13 to find a glass door on the front of his house shattered. The man, who lives on Capitol Avenue in south Macon, told a sheriff’s deputy that he suspected the culprits were some neighborhood kids who were playing with a BB gun. The cop went across the street to inquire if anyone there had shot the door. When he did, some kids there mentioned a dog there and said, “That dog bites.” The deputy was soon bitten. A woman at the house said there was no BB gun at her house, but that “other children” play in her yard. . . . About daybreak on July 4, a man was asleep in a late-model Nissan Sentra that was facing the wrong way in the middle of the intersection of Bloomfield Drive and Bloomfield Road, just below Eisenhower Parkway on Macon’s west side. A sheriff’s deputy noted in a report that the man’s “deep slumber” made him difficult to rouse, and that the man had “an open container of Icehouse beer” in his back seat. . . . A Macon man reportedly broke his girlfriend’s cellphone July 11 when, as a sheriff’s report put it, “she would not give him back (his) alcohol” and she poured it out.

