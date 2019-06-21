3 women fled with $200 Dollar General haul but the buggy was too full, report says

Cop Shop Podcast: Beer bandit locked in store This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a beer-stealing caper, a woman in a Dollar General wielding a pole, and a Facebook harasser. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a beer-stealing caper, a woman in a Dollar General wielding a pole, and a Facebook harasser. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

The rundown of stolen merchandise, $204.70 in all, reads more like a grocery list than a sheriff’s report. Authorities say 83 items were wheeled out of a south Houston County Dollar General store by a trio of women on May 29. One was wearing a lime-green shirt, one had on a tie-dyed top and one was toting a cow-print purse. The women were said to have walked into the store, which sits at the intersection of Ga. 247 and Ga. 127 in the heart of Kathleen, and filled a shopping cart with an assortment of items.

Here’s a rundown of what was in the cart, according to the Houston County sheriff’s report:

Frozen pizzas

Body wash

Cranberry vitamins

Oreos

Nine packs of black cherry Kool-Aid

Fake fingernails, tweezers, eyeshadow and lip gloss

Three sets of silverware

Bandages

Nasal spray

A loaf of bread

The report said a customer followed the women out of the store, where the woman in the tie-dyed shirt had abandoned the still-loaded cart because she was, in making her getaway, “unable to push the buggy through the grass.” Before she could escape, though, a store clerk snapped a photo of her walking down the highway and gave it to the cops.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dispatches: