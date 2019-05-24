A Bibb hair stylist was arrested over $20. Text messages show why, police report says

Cop Shop Podcast: The case of the golden $40,000 suitcase This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes the story of how $40,000 vanished from a local motel room; an item about a man shot in the hand in a tussle where his ex-girlfriend reportedly hurled bleach and Jose Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes the story of how $40,000 vanished from a local motel room; an item about a man shot in the hand in a tussle where his ex-girlfriend reportedly hurled bleach and Jose

It is not everyday that an alleged theft-by-conversion case involves a hairdo. But on May 17, a Macon woman went to the cops to complain that a Forest Avenue hairstylist she paid $20 to arrange an appointment with to coif her daughter’s hair failed to show up.

In fact, the mother complained, the stylist ignored several calls and messages. The mother, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, sent the stylist a text message at the appointment time, which read, “My daughter is there waiting on ya.”

The mom then sent more messages, wondering where the stylist was and, later, another, which said, “I need to get my money back bc she didn’t get her hair done.”

The sheriff’s report of the episode said there was initially “no response” from the stylist. The stylist did eventually respond and said she was in Warner Robins and offered to return the payment through a money-sharing app. The mother said nope, she wanted cash.

The stylist, when reached by the cops, reportedly claimed that the woman’s daughter never showed up for the appointment and “denied any knowledge of sending text messages” to the mother, the report said. A sheriff’s deputy didn’t buy the stylist’s story and she was jailed for theft.

