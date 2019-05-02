Macon woman says burglar smashed apartment window and killed pet rabbit

Cop Shop Podcast: 911 caller says cussing rant is free speech This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Bloomfield Drive woman's reportedly racist cursing tirade to 911 operators. This episode also features a report of "a huge amoun Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Bloomfield Drive woman's reportedly racist cursing tirade to 911 operators. This episode also features a report of "a huge amoun

Someone hurled a rock through the kitchen window of a west Macon woman’s apartment on April 27. The 23-year-old woman, who lives on Case Street off Mumford Road, reported the incident to a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy that night. But it seems there was more to the episode. The deputy’s brief, four-sentence report didn’t go into much detail, but it highlighted a more disturbing aspect of the case. When the woman arrived home, she discovered that someone had killed her rabbit. The slain hare — its name not noted — was no longer inside when the deputy arrived. The woman “stated that she buried the rabbit,” the report said. The unknown culprit was still at large on Thursday.

Dispatches:

There was a “verbal altercation,” as a sheriff’s report put, “between a female customer and a waitress” at a Waffle House on Pio Nono Avenue in south Macon in the predawn hours of April 27. It wasn’t clear what caused the disturbance, but a man with the customer was said to have pulled a gun.

A Bibb sheriff’s deputy answered a call the evening of April 27 involving “several disorderly patrons” at Just Tap’d, a pub on First Street in downtown Macon. An incident report said half a dozen or so people there were “disturbing the peace.” While a deputy was asking one of the troublemakers to leave, another guy “interjected himself into the situation.” The guy who interjected was repeatedly told to have a seat or be arrested. Then a woman, 29, reportedly jumped in, springing from her seat, shouting curse words and and eventually being a arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

On April 15, a woman on Fern Drive near Forest Hill Road in north Macon reported that someone set a package on fire in her front yard. A sheriff’s report said the woman, 45, “was unsure if it was one of her packages.” The write-up did not mention what the package might have been, just that “her neighbor, Mike, put it out with a pitcher of water.”