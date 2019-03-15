Man nearly rams home with mini bulldozer after wife locks him out for not kissing her

It was your average, everyday episode of a reportedly drunken man threatening to break into his own house with earth-moving equipment. A recent Putnam County sheriff’s write-up described an incident the night of March 3 in which a lawman was dispatched to Woodhaven Drive on the south side of the county. An “intoxicated male subject” was said to be trying “to gain entry into the residence using a Bobcat front loader.” A 33-year-old woman at the house, which overlooks Lake Sinclair east of U.S. 441 near Crooked Creek, said she had gone home and, according to the report, found her husband “drunk and passed out in their bed.” The wife said she asked her husband for a kiss. Instead of kissing her, he got dressed. The report went on to say that the husband, 31, was then told by his wife that “if he was going to leave … he was leaving for good.” Out he walked. The wife locked the door behind him. But soon he began trying to get back in. The woman later told the sheriff’s deputy who answered her call for help that she had refused to open the door because, as the report put it, her husband becomes “erratic when he drinks.” The write-up added that the man had cranked a “Bobcat front loader in the front yard and attempted to ram it into the front door.” The sheriff’s deputy saw that a metal shelf near the front door had been damaged, but the door, with the Bobcat parked in front of it, was unscathed. The husband, described as glassy-eyed, wobbly on his feet and belligerent toward the deputy, reportedly blamed his wife. He said the whole thing started “because of her mouth.” The woman’s father, 56, showed up at the house and, the report goes on, was promptly assaulted by the husband. The deputy reportedly saw the husband’s hand on the father’s throat, at which point the deputy swiftly grabbed the husband and “placed him on the ground.” The husband was arrested for battery and obstruction. When told that he was being handcuffed, he was said to have asked, “For what?”
Dispatches: This week marks the Cop Shop’s fifth-year anniversary. Longtime Telegraph readers will recall its original incarnation, a few-years-long run in the middle 1990s, as well as the feature’s revival in March 2014. Much thanks to Bibb sheriff’s deputies and the department’s public information officers — Linda Howard, Sean Defoe, Clay Williams and, early on, Randy Gonzalez — for gathering the daily reports. . . . The other day, always-alert Telegraph reporter Laura Corley caught wind of a 911 call from south Bibb County. Something about “a cow in the roadway.” . . . On March 4, a woman on Jeffersonville Road in east Macon called the cops about a trespasser. She said the man “came into her apartment without her permission and poured cleaning supplies and Kool-Aid on her floor.”
Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.
