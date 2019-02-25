‘(Bleep) you, redneck!’ Smelly teen runs from armed Macon homeowner

Shortly after 4 o’clock on a recent Friday morning, a north Macon man’s carport security light switched on and he soon spotted what a sheriff’s report would describe as “an unknown” male inside his GMC Yukon. The homeowner, 36, grabbed a gun, stepped outside and chased the teenage prowler away. A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy’s write-up of the episode noted that the prowler, 17, was accompanied by a teenage girl. As the pair fled and the homeowner hollered for them to stop, the 17-year-old reportedly yelled back, “(Expletive) you, redneck!” The homeowner, in describing the culprits to the sheriff’s deputy after the pair ran off, said the “male subject had a very bad body odor and the smell lingered in his carport.” The Feb. 8 encounter happened on Maplewood Drive, which parallels Wesleyan Drive west of Forest Hill Road. A neighbor who was familiar with the 17-year-old suspect helped the cops identify the young male and his accomplice. Some of the helpful information was that the male was living at a nearby Motel 6 and that he “smelled really bad.”
Dispatches: A “criminal trespass” complaint was noted in a Feb. 17 Bibb sheriff’s report. It seems that a woman on Ayers Boulevard in western Macon wanted it known that damage had been done while she was gone that day. She said a man she knows was in the bathroom at her house when her nephew, for reasons not mentioned, punched a hole in the bathroom door. . . . Always-alert Telegraph reporter Laura Corley overheard police-scanner chatter the other day involving a call to Macon’s 911 center about a suspicious person at a gazebo in a city park: “Caller advised a homeless man has made it his home.” . . . In early January, a pair of Macon brothers were, as a Bibb sheriff’s report put it, “arguing back and forth over the phone and [on] Facebook.” Before long, one of the brothers heard “a loud noise,” looked outside and saw the other brother driving away from his Vineville Avenue apartment. Sitting in the parking lot, its front window bashed in, possibly with a baseball bat, was the Ford Crown Victoria that belonged to the brother who lived there.
Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr.
