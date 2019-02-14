Woman ‘exposing her butt’ and cussing causes stir in downtown Macon

About 9:30 on a recent Sunday night, a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was sent to check on a report of a “disorderly female” on Cherry Street in downtown Macon. A security guard at the nearby Dempsey apartments said the apparent commotion-stirrer, a 28-year-old woman, had been harassing people there. He pointed the sheriff’s deputy to where the woman was hanging out. She was, as the deputy’s report of the Feb. 3 episode noted, “sitting at the tables outside of the Rookery. … (Her) pants and underwear were past her rear and she was exposing her butt. I told her that she needs to leave this area and stop bothering people.” The woman left, but moments later she was seen walking in the middle of Cherry Street and hollering again at residents outside the Dempsey. “She was demanding them to let her buy a cigarette from them,” the deputy’s report said. There were other reports that the woman had been cussing and yelling at people in downtown throughout the day. A man who works at the Rookery said the woman kept going into the restaurant and staying in the bathroom for half an hour at a time. She was also said to have screamed at people at the bar. “You couldn’t understand what she was saying because she was so loud,” the deputy’s write-up noted. The woman was jailed on a disorderly conduct charge.
Dispatches: Someone busted a hole in the wall and broke into the Hair Zone beauty-supply store in the Roses plaza on Pio Nono Avenue in south Macon in the predawn hours of Feb. 1. The burglar, according to a Bibb sheriff’s report, slipped through the hole, which led to the House of David Ministries next door, and stole 40 packs of “Assorted Queen Natural Hair Bundles” worth $8,000. . . . It was going on midnight on Jan. 8 when a man in his early 60s reportedly stepped inside Parish on Cherry, a downtown Macon eatery, and asked to speak to the manager. When a restaurant employee went to find the manager, the man reached over the establishment’s bar counter, grabbed a $20 bottle of scotch and walked out. A sheriff’s deputy found the fellow — and the whisky — in the third-floor stairwell of a Poplar Street parking deck and took him to jail for theft. . . . A man driving a van for Ken’s electronics store was on Mercer University Drive near the western edge of Macon’s Unionville neighborhood when someone threw a rock that struck the van. The culprit was in a group of three kids. The driver, according to a sheriff’s report of the Jan. 9 incident, “turned around and began driving up Wellworth Avenue (when) one of the three kids threw a glass bottle at the van, hitting it again” and denting it. By the time a sheriff’s deputy got there, as the report put it, “the kids had fled the scene.”
Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.
