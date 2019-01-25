‘Sexual activities’ get couple booted from Macon theater

A security man at Hargray Capitol Theater on Second Street in downtown Macon reported an unusual episode in the small hours of Jan. 19. It was just after 12 a.m. the night of a concert by the local band Rehab. The security man called the cops about a man and woman he had caught “engaging in sexual activities” inside the theater, a Bibb County sheriff’s report said. Earlier that night, the security guy had left his keys in the pocket of his jacket and left the jacket in a booth at the top row of the theater. “This little booth is not meant for the public to sit (in),” the report noted, “and no one should have been in there. During the show, (the security man) noticed that there appeared to be someone in the booth.” There was. Those in it were, you might say, performing their own theatrics. The security man escorted the paramours outside. He then returned to the booth, where his jacket was on the floor. But the key to his Toyota Camry was missing, and the security guy figured the pair must have, for whatever reason, taken it. The security guy provided a “limited description” of the couple. The sheriff’s report said the man was thin, a shade over 6 feet tall, with short hair, and that the woman had dark hair, was of “average height and on the heavier side of weight but not fat.”
Dispatches: On the morning of Jan. 21, a Lizella man discovered that someone had keyed or scratched up the side of his 2016 Chevy Impala. “Jokes on you. ... Now watch me do me.” According to a sheriff’s report, the man thinks the culprit may be his ex-girlfriend because she sometimes leaves notes on his car. . . . The same day, a Bibb sheriff’s deputy was sent to a neighborhood off Houston Avenue near Fincher’s Barbecue. Someone had reported, as the deputy’s write-up noted, the “theft of a trampoline.” . . . A vandal spray-painted apparent gang graffiti on the side of the Atlas Bar & Nightclub on West Napier Avenue one night last week. Among the printable messages: “Free Teddy G and Nate G.” . . . A man in his late 30s was taken to a Macon hospital Jan. 24 after he was struck by a car near the intersection of Allen and Browning Pointe roads in south Bibb County. Before the man was hit, someone called 911 to report that he was dancing in the road. . . . A grandmother who lives at Green Meadows Apartments on Log Cabin Drive in west Macon told the cops on Jan. 18 that someone busted her sliding-glass door. A pair of young women were seen running away from the apartment. The grandmother told a sheriff’s deputy that one of the women had once dated her son and that, as the deputy’s write-up put it, “she was trouble then.”
