Woman’s Lexus bashed with baseball bat in spat at Macon food mart

About noon one day earlier this month, a woman went to the KwikTrip, a food mart near Interstate 75 on the western edge of downtown Macon, to ask about a refund or an exchange for a phone card. A clerk at the store, which sits between Forsyth Street and Georgia Avenue near the Fountain Car Wash, tried to cancel the card but couldn’t. The woman, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the Dec. 8 incident, demanded a refund. The clerk, 40, told the woman, 23, that he was not allowed to give her a refund. That’s when, the report said, she “became angry.” As the woman marched out of the store, she reportedly, in a huff, “knocked over” a snack shelf and kicked over a “wet floor” sign. The clerk followed her, the report added, and he flung the sign at the woman’s black 2002 Lexus GS400. “The wet floor sign bounced off of the vehicle,” the report noted, and the woman “quickly” wheeled back toward her parking spot, sending the clerk leaping out of the way. The car soon went to pull out again and as the woman was riding away another person at the store walked out with a baseball bat, the report said. The man with the bat was said to have “swung at the vehicle … hitting the vehicle on the rear passenger’s-side window causing a hole in the glass.” The woman in the car “apologized for the way she did in the store,” the report said, and the clerk offered to pay for damage to her car.
Dispatches: A mother and her young son made a bizarre find on a bench in the 400 block of Poplar Street in downtown the afternoon of Dec. 3. The boy scampered over to a sheriff’s deputy who happened to be there and said, “We found this on the bench.” The boy handed the deputy a Samsung Galaxy S9 cellphone that was sealed in two clear plastic bags. According to the deputy’s report of the encounter, a message written on the bag read: “Even tho I (expletive) despise you, I am double bagging this (expletive) because IDK why but everything comes to a head Steven. The truth is the truth no matter who believes it. Thank you for everything this is on you.” The phone was taken to the county evidence room for safe keeping. . . . A shoplifting suspect at the Walmart on Zebulon Road caught the eye of a security guy on Dec. 1. The suspect, 37, was said to have grabbed a $10 pair of earbuds and slipped outside without paying. A sheriff’s deputy spotted him nearby and later arrested him. The security man at Walmart told the deputy that the alleged thief frequents the store and that he “is always quick,” usually stealing “minor things.” His loot of choice? Monster Energy drinks.
Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments