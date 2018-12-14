Cracker Barrel hostess spit at by teen who then jumped on her car, Georgia cops say

A young man who had recently begun working at the Cracker Barrel on Riverside Drive in north Macon apparently caused a stir there the other day. About noon on Dec. 7, a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy answered a call about someone’s property being damaged there. According to the deputy’s report, a Cracker Barrel manager said that as a new hire was leaving the restaurant the new hire passed the hostess stand and “attempted to spit on” a woman working there. The spitter missed but reportedly told the hostess, “Lucky I missed” before cussing her and heading to the parking lot. A restaurant patron soon alerted restaurant workers that “a male was outside “jumping up and down on a vehicle.” The car, a 2009 Nissan Altima, belonged to the hostess, who according to the report had been dating the spitter. But she told the deputy that they broke up on Thanksgiving “because she found out that he had been talking to other women,” the report said. The hostess said her ex had been giving her “ugly looks” at work. Her car’s roof and hood were dented and its rear window was busted. The suspected spitter was gone by the time the deputy got there, but lying on the ground next to the Nissan was a likely useful piece of evidence: the supposed spitter’s cellphone.
Dispatches: On Dec. 1, a customer at the Dollar General on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on the southern edge of downtown Macon alerted the store’s manager that a shoplifter had just sprinted outside. The thief was said to have made off with four, one-gallon bottles of Gain laundry detergent. The Gain grabber was seen speeding away in a red car with Illinois license plates. A Bibb sheriff’s deputy mentioned in an incident report that earlier this year two people had been jailed for “specifically targeting Gain detergent” at a Family Dollar here. . . . About midday on Nov. 30, a Macon man said he was at the corner of Ell Street and Felton Avenue when a younger guy “grabbed his bicycle and claimed it was his,” a sheriff’s report said. The victim said the younger guy ran off with the bike and dropped it when the victim chased him, but that another young man with the suspect snatched it up and rode away. . . . A manager at Academy Sports on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon told the cops on Dec. 7 that a middle-age woman with pink hair tried to steal a $20 pair of shoes. The manager, according to a sheriff’s report, said the woman left her old shoes in the store and tried to dash out in the new pair. But she was collared by store employees. Then she ran again, this time retreating to where she had left her old shoes, scooping them up, darting outside and driving off in what was described as “an older red Dodge truck.”
Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.
