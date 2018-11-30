Macon man chases his girlfriend’s guy friend with cinder block

A call for help at a house on Travis Boulevard in southwest Macon the other night led the cops to a woman there. The woman said she and her 32-year-old boyfriend had been fussing earlier and she had “wanted him to leave her house,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the Nov. 24 episode noted. The boyfriend was gone when a sheriff’s deputy got there about 8:45 p.m. Earlier in the evening, another deputy had spoken to the boyfriend at a nearby gas station about the couple’s arguing and told the guy not to return to his girlfriend’s place. But the report said the boyfriend ignored that and went back to the girlfriend’s house anyway. By then, the report goes on to say, the girlfriend “had a friend over,” another guy. The boyfriend proceeded to chase the guy friend away “with a cinder block,” the report said. The girlfriend said her boyfriend then began “pacing back and forth” outside. The report added that she “went outside and confronted him to see what he was doing.” He started calling her names, the report said. The boyfriend was later charged with battery and jailed.
Dispatches: A Newnan woman dropped by the Bass Pro Shop in north Macon the afternoon of Nov. 24. Before going into the store, she left her purse on a front seat inside her 2015 Infiniti. She covered the purse with a blanket she had been knitting, a sheriff’s report said. When she returned about half an hour later, the purse and the Taurus PT 709 pistol inside it was gone. As were, the report noted, “several knives.” . . . A woman on Marigold Avenue near Pio Nono Avenue in Macon’s Unionville neighborhood reported that someone broke into her house Nov. 24 and stole two TVs, a microwave, two electric heaters and a pit bull puppy. . . . An accused shoplifter was arrested Nov. 22 when a Bibb sheriff’s deputy spotted him walking out of the Zebulon Road Walmart with a $24.88 price tag dangling from the left sleeve of a jacket he was wearing. The deputy stopped the guy, 56, and soon discovered, as a write-up of the encounter noted, a $13 pack of ox tails in the guy’s pants and a $2.69 pack of beef liver in his allegedly ill-gotten jacket.
Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.
