Man eating burger with fork accused of wielding utensil in street fight

There was a fight the other day at the Corner Grocery Store at Walnut Street and Forest Avenue in Macon’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood. A 53-year-old man said another fellow, 51, had walked into the store on the afternoon of Sept. 10 and asked him to step outside. After they walked out, the younger guy, who had been eating a hamburger with a fork, “sucker punched” the older man in the face, a Bibb County sheriffs report of the fray noted. “They started to fight,” the report went on, and the men “exchanged punches.” A sheriff’s deputy saw video footage of the clash and noted in his write-up that the older man was knocked down, and then the younger man put the fork he had been eating with into his own mouth in order “to use both hands for the altercation.” The video then reportedly shows the younger man “grab the fork from his mouth and strike” the older guy “multiple times with the fork.” The fork-wielding fellow, who was jailed on an aggravated assault charge, told the deputy that he was “eating a burger with a fork when he came to the Corner Store but denied using it during the altercation.” The other man was not seriously hurt.
A customer at Church’s Chicken on Pio Nono Avenue at Anthony Road in Macon ordered some fried chicken Aug. 23, and she then, according to a sheriff’s report, started cussing “for no apparent reason.” A man who works there said she also called him names. He said he asked the woman, 56, to leave, but she refused. When a Bibb deputy got there, the woman said the man behind the counter had been “nasty with her when she placed her order,” the deputy’s write-up noted. Asked what that meant, she again said, “He was nasty.” She was given a trespassing warning and banned from the restaurant.
Dispatches: A 32-year-old woman reported that on Sept. 8 as she was walking down Hortman Avenue, which runs south of Columbus Road on the west side of Unionville, a dog named “Rambo” chased her and bit her on the leg. . . . A woman who lives on Rivoli Drive told the cops that on the night of Aug. 30 she parked her Lexus in front of her house, and when she stepped outside the next morning the car was sitting on cinder blocks and all four wheels were gone. . . . A sheriff’s report about a man “dumpster diving” outside a Family Dollar store the morning of Aug. 26 said the guy said he was “just getting food and was hungry and would not do it again.” When a sheriff’s deputy spoke to the man, 57, he was holding a plastic bag of uncooked grits.
Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.
Comments