Panhandling woman seen exposing self in downtown Macon

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the Macon Inn on Riverside Drive the morning of Aug. 29 because a woman there reportedly was “exposing herself and taking off her clothing,” a write-up of the episode noted. The deputy was familiar with the woman because earlier he had encountered her over on Spring Street at the Jumbo gas mart where she was also exposing herself and, as the deputy’s report put it, “humping a light pole and panhandling.” During that incident, the report went on, the deputy told the woman “not to be exposing herself nor humping any light pole, and then she was sent on her way.” Later at the Macon Inn, the deputy noticed the woman “had her pullover down to her knees while exposing her bra and panties.” The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation after she said she had been “snorting cocaine” for “one whole week.” The deputy spoke to the woman’s grandmother who said she had given the woman $1,000 to pay some bills and that the woman had “snorted all of her money up.”
On Sept. 3, a 55-year-old woman who lives on Pershing Avenue near Log Cabin Drive and Eisenhower Parkway in west Macon told the cops that two of her dogs, Jack and Karma, had been missing for a couple of weeks. She said a third pooch, Jade, disappeared after that. Jade, however, turned up in a neighbor’s yard. Jade’s owner apparently retrieved Jade and told the cops that the neighbor, another woman, had informed her that she was planning on giving Jade “a better home.”
Dispatches: Someone reportedly stole $500 from a couple’s house on Dewitt Street near the Macon Coliseum on Sept. 3. A man in his 70s there said his 34-year-old son was the culprit, and his son had swiped the cash and “fled the scene on his bicycle” to go and buy drugs. . . . A man on Ninadel Drive, which runs south of Montpelier Avenue between Pio Nono Avenue and Interstate 75 in central Macon, reported a burglary on Aug. 28. He said an intruder had broken in through a window and stolen a 12-pack of Natural Light beer. A sheriff’s deputy who answered the call noted in his write-up that the victim smelled of marijuana. “I then asked … if he was high at the time and he stated that he wasn’t.” . . . In a recent appeal, a convicted south Georgia armed robber — who goes by the nickname “Possum” — asked a federal court to “make me … Master of this Universe.”
Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.
Comments