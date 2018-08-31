Spitting Uber driver threatens to ‘whip’ man for telling her, ‘You can’t park here’

The vehicle in question, its make and model a mystery to the police, was said to be “black in color” and “dented up.” On the morning of Aug. 23, its driver had pulled in and parked at Prentice Place Apartments off Vineville Avenue near Tyrone Boulevard in midtown Macon. The property manager there, a 73-year-old man, later told the cops that the car belonged to an Uber driver who had dropped someone off about 11 a.m. After the passenger got out, the driver continued sitting there for about half an hour. According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, the property manager “politely” asked the driver to move along, but when he did, the woman at the wheel “became irate and began to curse him out using strong profanity.” She told him, “I’ll get out this car and whip your old white (expletive) ass.” The report went on to note that “after this disrespectful profanity” the man informed the driver that she was banned. “Don’t ever come back,” he told her. The woman spit in his face. The man, according to the report, had spit “all in his face and on his pink shirt.” The driver was gone when the cops got there.
A domestic dispute at Deer Run II mobile home park off U.S. 441 north of Eatonton near Rock Eagle the other day was later deemed “unfounded,” according to a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy’s report. But when the deputy arrived he found trouble of another kind. A woman who lives there said she had given $10 to her brother-in-law to, as the deputy’s report of the Aug. 23 episode put it, go and “buy her a bag of marijuana.” It seems the brother-in-law took the money and returned, not with weed, but rather alcohol. The woman, it turned out, was wanted for a parole violation in Oglethorpe County and was promptly taken to jail.
Dispatches: A man who lives on Hillcrest Road, which runs off Hillcrest Avenue above Napier Avenue in Macon, told the cops back in July that his ex-girlfriend had tried to call him more than a dozen times. He didn’t answer, but when he arrived home, the inside of his house was “destroyed,” the report said. Someone had broken in through a window and trashed the place, slinging dog food and daiquiri mix all over the furniture. . . . On Aug. 21, a man reported leaving what was described in a sheriff’s report as “his Glock handgun” on the roof of his car and then driving off and losing the pistol somewhere in east Macon. . . . A man who was “covered in” pepper spray Aug. 7 told a Bibb sheriff’s deputy that while he was near the Dunkin’ Donuts on Gray Highway in Macon that a guy named “Blade” doused him with the spray when he asked “Blade” to pay back the $5 he owed him. The victim, according to the deputy’s write-up, said he would “do his best to get Mr. Blade’s real name.”
Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.
