She went on Facebook and called a guy a ‘fake Crip.’ Then he attacked, cops say

It was just past noon on a recent Wednesday when a woman who was sitting in a car on East Napier Avenue in Macon was confronted by a guy she knows only as “G Baby.” According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the Aug. 15 encounter, the episode soon turned violent. The woman, whose age wasn’t noted in the report, said the guy was mad because of “a Facebook post in which she stated that he was a ‘fake Crip.’ He became upset and punched her on the left side of her face. … He then attempted to drag her from her vehicle and in the process broke the fingernails on her left hand.” Some men standing nearby pulled the guy off her. The attacker was gone before the cops got there.
From the No Good Deed Goes Unpunished Files: A man who said he goes by the name “Al” recently showed up at Ingleside Baptist Church in north Macon with a woman he said was his wife. According to a sheriff’s report, “Al” said they were “passing through” from “up north.” He said his wife was suffering from a mental illness, and they needed help. Someone at the church put the pair up in a room at the Quality Inn on Riverside Drive. On Aug. 20, when they checked out, a motel employee told the cops that their room was “in disarray,” the toilet was filled to the brim with trash, the coffeemaker was busted to pieces and a torn-apart lamp was strewn all over the room with other bits of garbage.
Dispatches: Overheard on Bibb sheriff’s radio Aug. 20, a dispatcher telling a deputy that a suspect “may be under the house.” . . . The same day, ever-alert Telegraph reporter Laura Corley heard police-scanner chatter about someone in Macon calling the cops because “a patient walked out of the hospital with an IV in his arm.” . . . Early last week, a man who lives at the Vista Apartments on Arkwright Road in north Macon called the cops because someone had rummaged through his Ford Escape the night before, slung some of his belongings on the front seat and made off with a $30 bottle of red wine.
Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.
