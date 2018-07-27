She refused to wait for an oil change at Pep Boys. She took matters into her own hands

There was a report of a “disorderly customer” the other day at Pep Boys on Eisenhower Parkway. The customer, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the July 23 incident, was a 29-year-old woman. She was there for an oil change. A Pep Boys employee told her there was a one-hour wait. The woman said she didn’t want to wait that long. She asked to speak to someone in charge. She then “became agitated and she asked for her car key,” the sheriff’s report said, which she grabbed and “swung at” the Pep Boys employee. As she left, she knocked down several shelves, scattering merchandise. The write-up said the woman then tried to spit on the employee. “The saliva did not touch him due to the window glass between them,” the sheriff’s report noted. The woman was gone when the cops got there. She was being sought on battery and disorderly conduct charges.
About half past midnight in the wee hours of July 21, there was a report of a mailbox being run over on Inlet Way, which swings below Raley Road on Macon’s west side. A sheriff’s deputy pulled up and spoke to a man who said a neighbor’s friend in a truck had flattened his mailbox on purpose. The deputy then talked to the neighbor. The neighbor, according to the deputy’s write-up, said he didn’t know who had run over the mailbox. The neighbor went on to say that the mailbox’s owner had threatened to “kick his ass.” The neighbor added that he told the guy, as the sheriff’s report noted, “if anyone was going to be whooping ass it would be him.”
Dispatches: A man who was parked at the McDonald’s on Bass Road in north Macon the afternoon of July 21 went, as a sheriff’s report noted, “to throw his chewing tobacco into the grass” when he noticed two new children’s bicycles lying on the ground. No one knew who the bikes belonged to, and the cops took them to the county crime lab. . . . Ever-alert Telegraph reporter Laura Corley heard a call Tuesday evening on Bibb sheriff’s radio about someone “driving around in a Mercedes asking for money.” . . . Someone called the cops Monday night about an altercation on Recreation Road in east Macon. A 27-year-old woman later explained that there hadn’t been a fight but, as a sheriff’s report explained, that “a friend of a friend whom she does not know well pulled her shirt.”
Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.
Comments