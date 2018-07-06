Peas spill and cuss words fly as mom and daughter cause stir at Macon farmers market

A fracas at the Macon State Farmers Market unfolded on a recent Saturday afternoon when a mother and her adult daughter, as a Bibb County sheriff’s report put it, “began to try and start trouble by using profanity and knocking over drinks.” A woman who runs one of the market’s booths later told the cops that the mother got mad at the booth operator’s husband and chest-bumped him and, the report added, cussed him out. The trouble-making woman’s daughter “then took a pair of scissors and cut open a bag of peas so that they spilled all over the ground,” the write-up of the June 30 incident said. The problem pair were gone by the time a sheriff’s deputy arrived.
There was an odd encounter at Pretty Girl Beauty Supply on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon on June 23. A woman in her early 30s who had on a gray shirt, black shorts and, for some reason, a wig turned backward marched into the makeup department and began putting on makeup. A woman who works there told her she couldn’t do that. The worker later told the police that the woman then hid a pair of earrings in her shirt before heading across the street to Wendy’s. A sheriff’s deputy caught up with the woman there. She denied stealing the earrings “but she did admit to using the makeup,” the deputy noted. She was banned from the shop.
Dispatches: A clerk at a Family Dollar store on Houston Avenue noticed a shopper acting suspiciously. According to a Bibb sheriff’s report of the June 30 episode, the shopper, a man, was later seen in surveillance-camera footage cramming eight bags of frozen chicken worth $48 into his sweat pants. The clerk said the man left without paying and that the thief’s pants “seemed like they were full and bulging, and she could hear a crackling sound.” . . . Overheard at a hearing in federal court in Macon on Monday: A woman with ties to the accused telling another woman, one with ties to the prosecution, who had sat down beside her: “Umm, this is the defense side.” To which the just-seated woman replied, “It’s not like a wedding. You just sit wherever.” . . . At the same hearing, while a handful of people there in support of the accused snickered and snorted in agreement as a defense attorney made compelling points, the judge briefly halted the proceeding and admonished the snickerers: “This is not ‘Judge Judy.’”
Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.
