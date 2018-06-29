Georgia man tells cops a ghost messed with his underwear

Curious tales from Possum Point Drive near Lake Sinclair in Putnam County have graced the Cop Shop before. Notably, a nuisance rooster that was poking around a woman’s flower bed. The latest odd encounter there was phoned in to the sheriff’s office on the evening of June 25. According to dispatch logs, a man informed authorities that he noticed a pair of his Hanes underwear lying by his bed, and that he also thought someone had taken a shower in his bathroom while he was out. Sheriff Howard Sills told the Cop Shop that the supposed “unauthorized entry and rearrangement of the victim’s personal underpants” was most unusual. That’s because the man, oddly enough, before leaving his house “had arranged his [undergarments] in a particular manner to enable him to detect any incursion that might have occurred during his absence,” the sheriff explained. “Long story short, the victim told the deputy that he suspects the intruder to be a hobo in the neighborhood, but also suspected the perpetrator was a ghost.” The deputy, ever eager in his duties to serve and protect, was said to have suggested that the homeowner paint various surfaces in the dwelling “Haint Blue” — a sky-colored hue known to ward off Southern specters.
An unusual matter of domestic strife was brought to the attention of Bibb County sheriff’s deputies. A woman on Smith Street in Macon said she went to the gym Monday and returned home to find that her ex-boyfriend had taken some of her belongings without permission. Those belongings? Six large bags of crushed aluminum cans. A sheriff’s deputy spoke to someone at an area recycling yard and learned that the ex-beau had in fact sold some cans for $45.90. “This case will need further investigation,” the deputy’s write-up said, as there was “no eyewitness to prove [the ex-boyfriend] took the [woman’s] cans.”
Dispatches: A cashier at Cherry Street Scoops, a downtown ice cream shop, said a guy walked in June 24, stepped behind the counter and grabbed the remote control to the shop’s radio. It wasn’t clear why he wanted the remote, but the guy “couldn’t figure out how to turn the radio down so he got mad” and before marching out told the cashier to tell the shop’s owner “that he has the remote,” a sheriff’s report said. . . . On June 20, a Macon man reportedly went into the Kroger on North Avenue and took off without paying for a shopping cart full of Bud Light. Cops caught up with the man behind the Greyhound station on Spring Street. “The stolen beer was recovered,” a sheriff’s report said. . . . Overheard on Bibb sheriff’s radio Thursday afternoon: “He doesn’t have any warrants on him, but he’s definitely not a productive member of society.”
Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.
Comments