Crime
Cops hunt hit-and-run Chrysler with ‘extensive’ damage in death of Macon motorcyclist
A Macon man was killed Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving was hit by a car that struck him and kept going, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said.
The alleged hit-and-run crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Log Cabin and Lafayette drives, a block south of Eisenhower Parkway near Sam’s Club on Macon’s west side.
According to a sheriff’s statement, the man on the motorcycle who died was David Eugene Kitchens Jr., 45.
Officials said Kitchens was headed south on Log Cabin Drive aboard a Yamaha R1 sport bike when he pulled into the road’s center turn lane approaching Lafayette Drive.
A car, possibly a black Chrysler 300, wheeled out from Lafayette and made a left turn to head north when it struck the motorcycle, the statement said.
According to the statement: “The driver of the possible Chrysler fled the scene before deputies arrived. ...The possible Chrysler has extensive front end damage.”
