Cops hunt hit-and-run Chrysler with ‘extensive’ damage in death of Macon motorcyclist

A Macon man was killed Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving was hit by a car that struck him and kept going, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said.

The alleged hit-and-run crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Log Cabin and Lafayette drives, a block south of Eisenhower Parkway near Sam’s Club on Macon’s west side.

According to a sheriff’s statement, the man on the motorcycle who died was David Eugene Kitchens Jr., 45.

Officials said Kitchens was headed south on Log Cabin Drive aboard a Yamaha R1 sport bike when he pulled into the road’s center turn lane approaching Lafayette Drive.

A car, possibly a black Chrysler 300, wheeled out from Lafayette and made a left turn to head north when it struck the motorcycle, the statement said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

According to the statement: “The driver of the possible Chrysler fled the scene before deputies arrived. ...The possible Chrysler has extensive front end damage.”