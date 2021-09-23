Crime

Macon teen killed in a single-vehicle dirt bike accident

Fatal Accident

An 18 year old was killed just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday in a traffic accident on Robinson Road near Napier Avenue in Macon.

Zanthan Keon Hewitt of Macon was found unresponsive by a passerby. Hewitt was riding a dirt bike and was pronounced dead on the scene by Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

It was a single-vehicle accident and it is being investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s office. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the crash are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
