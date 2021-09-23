Macon teen killed in a single-vehicle dirt bike accident

Fatal Accident

An 18 year old was killed just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday in a traffic accident on Robinson Road near Napier Avenue in Macon.

Zanthan Keon Hewitt of Macon was found unresponsive by a passerby. Hewitt was riding a dirt bike and was pronounced dead on the scene by Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

It was a single-vehicle accident and it is being investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s office. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the crash are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500