Boyfriend jailed for allegedly opening fire on Perry woman’s car, wounding her

A 22-year-old Houston County woman was shot and seriously wounded Sunday afternoon in a roadside domestic dispute along U.S. 41 on the north side of Perry, police there said.

The victim, Breanne Green, was being treated at a Macon hospital on Monday and expected to survive her bullet wounds, officials said.

Green was shot “multiple times,” according to a police statement, when her boyfriend, Joseph Marcel Fordham, 21, opened fire on the car she was driving near the highway’s intersection with Chapel Ridge Drive, about half a mile north of Perry High School.

Detectives have since said Fordham had been walking behind the car — following Green, as she slowly drove along, stopping and gradually rolling forward during the couple’s argument — when Fordham allegedly began shooting.

Perry police officers, who were about a minute away, rushed to the scene and Fordham was still there, officials said.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault under the state’s family violence act. He also faces a gun-possession charge.