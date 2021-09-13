Crime
Boyfriend jailed for allegedly opening fire on Perry woman’s car, wounding her
A 22-year-old Houston County woman was shot and seriously wounded Sunday afternoon in a roadside domestic dispute along U.S. 41 on the north side of Perry, police there said.
The victim, Breanne Green, was being treated at a Macon hospital on Monday and expected to survive her bullet wounds, officials said.
Green was shot “multiple times,” according to a police statement, when her boyfriend, Joseph Marcel Fordham, 21, opened fire on the car she was driving near the highway’s intersection with Chapel Ridge Drive, about half a mile north of Perry High School.
Detectives have since said Fordham had been walking behind the car — following Green, as she slowly drove along, stopping and gradually rolling forward during the couple’s argument — when Fordham allegedly began shooting.
Perry police officers, who were about a minute away, rushed to the scene and Fordham was still there, officials said.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault under the state’s family violence act. He also faces a gun-possession charge.
