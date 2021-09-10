Crime

Boy, 15, charged with murder in teen’s shooting death at Warner Robins block party

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a Warner Robins block party that killed a 15-year-old Henry County girl and wounded four other teens, police said.

The suspect’s name was not divulged, but Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner said in a news release that “more arrests are forthcoming.”

Further details were not made available, but police have said they believe at least two shooters were involved.

The deadly gunfire happened late Saturday on Mauldon Court in a neighborhood just east of Elberta Road, about a mile north of Northside High School.

The teenager who was killed, Tanyla Johnson of McDonough, had been in town visiting relatives, police said.

Friday’s arrest came at about 3 p.m., the chief’s statement said, adding that more developments would be released when “all involved persons are in custody.”

