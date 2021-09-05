One killed, four injured in Saturday evening shooting in Warner Robins

A Saturday night shooting in Warner Robins left one person dead and four injured.

The Warner Robins Police Department responded to a public disturbance call near Mauldon Court and Dunmurry Place at around 10 p.m. When the police arrived, an unknown person or persons fired multiple shots from a vehicle before leaving the scene. Multiple people were shot, according to a police press release.

One person died at the Houston Medical Center Saturday evening. Four people are receiving treatment at area hospitals, although their injures are reportedly not life-threatening, police said.

No names have been released and the crime scene is still active. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Gary Chambers at 478-302-5380