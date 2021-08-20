Crime

Macon man arrested for shooting 17 rifle rounds into co-worker’s car, police say

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as needed.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as needed.
Perry

A Macon man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a co-worker after a dispute at a Perdue Farms facility in Perry.

James Johnson, 36, told Houston County Sheriff’s deputies that he and a co-worker — Daryl Delonte Thomas, 27 of Macon — had gotten into an argument Sunday afternoon.

When Johnson left work, Thomas was allegedly waiting for him, blocking Saddle Creek Road. He drove around Thomas, who fired “multiple shots” into Johnson’s car, according to the sheriff’s office. Johnson was not injured.

Deputies arrested Thomas on Aug. 17 and found an “assault rifle” after searching his car. Deputies also found several rifle casings at the scene, and investigators determined 17 rifle rounds had hit Johnson’s car.

Thomas is in the Houston County jail, charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in commission of a crime and discharging a firearm on or near a public highway. He’s currently being held without bond.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information about the incident can reach the lead investigator at 478-542-2080.

Profile Image of Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard is the senior editor of the Macon Telegraph, moving to Middle Georgia in February of 2020. Caleb has previously worked as the managing editor of the El Dorado (Ark.) News-Times, the executive editor of the Norman (Okla.) Transcript and the executive editor of the Greenville (Texas) Herald-Banner. He’s a graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce and enjoys reading, writing and watching the Dallas Mavericks or Texas Rangers in his spare time.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service