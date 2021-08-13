Warner Robins boy, 13, said to be suspect in relative’s shooting death near Bonaire

A 13-year-old Houston County boy was taken into police custody Friday afternoon and considered a suspect in the shooting death of a female relative, Warner Robins cops said in a statement.

The shooting happened sometime before 1:30 p.m. in the Bonaire area.

Police received a “shots fired” call about an incident at a home in the 500 block of Adirondac Way in the Blue Ridge subdivision west of Old Perry Road and south of Ga. 96.

The boy, whose name was not divulged, was found a couple of blocks from the house on Old Perry Road, the statement said, after possibly calling 911.

The victim’s name — and her relation to the boy — was also being withheld as the investigation was in its early stages.

