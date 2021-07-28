Police searching for missing Eatonton girl, 14, traveling with 21-year-old man

Caleb Peter Green, left, wanted for interference with custody for allegedly leaving Eatonton with Gracie Lynn-Madison McCumbers, right. Putnam County Sheriff's Office

Officials in Georgia are searching for a 21-year-old man who took off late Sunday with a 14-year-old Putnam County girl he was in an “improper relationship” with, the sheriff there said.

Caleb Peter Green was wanted for interference with custody for allegedly leaving Eatonton with the girl, Gracie Lynn-Madison McCumbers.

“It is not an abduction, but she is 14 and the 21-year-old Mr. Green ... knows she is 14,” Sheriff Howard Sills said. “It’s obviously an improper relationship.”

The sheriff, in categorizing the case as a “missing/runaway juvenile,” added that the pair left the girl’s home about midnight Sunday. They were believed to be traveling in a white 2011 Volvo XC-90 with the license plate CRA5971.

Sills said the car was spotted by a police license-plate reader near Savannah on Monday and that Green has acquaintances in Savannah, Hilton Head and in Panama City, Florida.

Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts was asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 706-485-8557.