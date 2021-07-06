Suspect jailed in July 4th death of Warner Robins man who was shot ‘several times’

A 21-year-old Centerville man was jailed Monday evening in the July 4 shooting death of a man in Warner Robins.

Warner Robins police said in a statement that the suspect, John Bay Gallot, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. He was being held without bond at the Houston County jail.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of 1000 Executive Court, an area near an apartment complex and a Motel 6 between Watson Boulevard and Bernard Drive.

The police statement said the man who was killed, Kristopher Mast, 24, of Warner Robins, was found lying on the ground after he had been shot “several times.” He later died at a nearby hospital.

Circumstances that what may have led to the shooting, if known, were not divulged.