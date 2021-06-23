Deputies called to Bibb County jail after inmates refuse to return to cells

.

Deputies were called to the Bibb County Jail Wednesday night to help return inmates to their cells.

An unspecified number of inmates refused to go back to their cells, a Bibb County Sheriff’s office spokesperson told the Telegraph, and patrol deputies were called in to assist jail staff.

Rumors of a riot spread on social media after Maconites saw squad cars racing back to the jail, but the sheriff’s office said inmates were returned to cells “within moments.”

In April, county leaders earmarked $3 million to replace cell doors in a 40-year-old, interior portion of the jail following the stabbing death of deputy Christopher Knight, who was killed on April 6.