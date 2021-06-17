Bibb County deputy fired, charged with stealing a gun from crash scene

Breaking News Graphic

Former Bibb County Sheriff Deputy Jayson Guidry was fired, arrested and charged with theft by taking after an internal affairs investigation.

Guidry was charged in an incident from May 30 when he was working a car wreck.

The driver of the car reported that he did not receive all of his belongings back. Guidry,while working the crash, reportedly removed a wallet, cell phone and handgun from the vehicle. He returned the wallet and cell phone to the driver’s wife. According to the sheriff’s office, she noticed her husband’s handgun was missing and asked where it was.

“What pistol?” the deputy reportedly replied.

The gun was found inside Guidry’s patrol car. Guidry was arrested for theft by taking and for a violation of oath of office. He is currently being held without bond in the Bibb County jail. He was terminated by the Macon-Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Thursday for multiple code of conduct violations.