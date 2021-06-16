Monroe County deputy injured in crash after jumping inside car with fleeing suspect

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

An Albany man was arrested Wednesday morning after a traffic stop resulted in a car crash, injuring a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy who was inside the vehicle.

Deputy Dalton Mosley pulled over Darion Ponder on I-75 near mile marker 183 in Monroe County. Ponder had outstanding warrants in Mitchell and Webster County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Ponder argued with Mosley about the stop before running to the driver’s side of his car, a white Audi. Mosley ran after Ponder, and jumped inside the Audi as Ponder drove away. Ponder crossed four lanes of traffic and crashed into a concrete barrier on the highway, injuring himself and the deputy.

Ponder suffered a broken ankle, while Mosley had several minor injuries. Both were transported to the hospital. Mosley has since been released.

Ponder was charged with aggravated assaulted on an officer, felony obstruction, possession with intent to distribute, other drug related charges and multiple traffic citations.