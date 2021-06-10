Byron police investigating hit-and-run that sent 65-year-old man to hospital

This Nissan Altima was involved in a hit-and-run that sent a man to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Byron police. Byron Police Department

The Byron Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run on Monday that sent a man to the hospital with minor injuries.

At 8:30 p.m. Monday, a black Nissan Altima hit a 65-year-old man when the car drove up onto the sidewalk on Carrington Lane in the Carrington subdivision, according to a BPD Facebook post.

After hitting the man, the car struck a brick mailbox. A mirror and hubcap were knocked off the car.

The car was last seen traveling on White Road after leaving the scene, according to the post.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. The injury required stitches, but police say he is home resting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Byron Police Department at 478-956-2493.