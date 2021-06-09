Three young Warner Robins girls steal Mercedes for a joyride, cops say

.

Three Houston County girls — ages 12, 13 and 14 — stole a Mercedes-Benz 350 from a car lot sometime late Monday or early Tuesday and took it for a spin, Warner Robins police say.

The car had been dropped off by a tow truck and was apparently left unlocked with a key fob inside it at the Click It Automotive Group lot at 2502 Watson Boulevard, just east of Carl Vinson Parkway.

Workers at the car lot arrived Tuesday morning and noticed several automobiles were damaged, some of which had been parked in the driveway leading into the lot to keep people out at night.

The girls, apparently undeterred by the roadblock, were said to have “struck several vehicles before finally exiting” the lot in the stolen Mercedes, a police statement said.

The car lot informed police of the damage and the theft just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and within an hour or so the car was spotted about two and a half miles away on Watson with the 14-year-old at the wheel.

Police Sgt. Chris Fussell pulled the Benz over near Orchard Way, just east of Pleasant Hill Road, and arrested the girls.

“I don’t know what they were thinking,” Police Chief John Wagner told The Telegraph.

The police statement, though it mentions alleged crimes of car theft, property damage and entering-auto, doesn’t note what the girls were charged with, just that they were “released to the Houston County Juvenile Division.”