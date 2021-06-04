Body found in Sandersville believed to be missing Washington County teacher

Law enforcement officials believe the body of a woman found Friday afternoon is that of Washington County teacher Tina Prince.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is currently processing the scene where the body was found on a rural road outside of Sandersville.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the death of Prince, according to Sheriff Joel Cochran. According to officials, Prince left dinner last Friday to meet someone at a local Walmart.

Aaron Matthew Adams, 31, has been charged with concealing a death and making false statements.

The body will be transported to the GBI crime lab. A cause of death was not yet apparent, the sheriff said