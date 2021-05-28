A ‘toxic relationship’ triggered a 2018 Macon killing. Friday, a man pleaded guilty

A 37-year-old former Baltimore man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Friday in the 2018 shooting death of a man in east Macon.

The slaying happened on June 22, 2018, at 1143 Woolfolk St.

Investigators have said the victim, 23-year-old Al’juwon Karim Moss had been in a relationship with the man who shot him in the neck, killing him during a struggle over Moss’ pistol.

Terrell Tavon Gray, who had been charged with murder in the case, was sentenced to three years in prison and seven more on probation. Considering his time already served, Gray could soon be a free man.

Prosecutors on Friday, however, asked a judge to banish Gray from the state. The judge imposed a ban from the Macon area and ordered Gray to stay away from Moss’ family.

A ‘toxic relationship’

Details of the killing emerged at Friday’s hearing in Bibb County Superior Court.

Gray’s attorney, Tamika L. Fluker, said Gray and Moss had been involved in “a toxic relationship.”

Prosecutor Sandra G. Matson said that the killing happened in the wake of another run-in between the two men in which the police were called. Gray had said he wanted Moss to stay away from him.

Matson said Gray told the cops “that all they do is fuss and fight” and that Gray wanted a restraining order against Moss.

Matson said the plea to involuntary manslaughter was appropriate because that on the morning of the shooting, Moss had gone to Gray’s house and threatened him with a pistol. A struggle ensued and during the fight the pistol broke and discharged, killing Moss.