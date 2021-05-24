Clerk tries to run but is shot in early morning robbery at Warner Robins food mart

A photograph from a security camera taken during a holdup early Monday at the 7 Star Food Mart on North Davis Drive in Warner Robins. Warner Robins Police Department

A convenience store clerk was shot in the back while trying to get away from a pair of masked gunmen during a holdup early Monday at a Warner Robins food mart, city police said.

The stickup happened minutes before 4 a.m. at the 7 Star Food Mart at the corner of North Davis and Tabor drives, a block north of Ignico Drive.

According to a police statement, the bandits demanded cash from the store’s register and the clerk tried “to flee, but was shot.”

One of the robbers then took money from the till and the pair ran off.

There was no information immediately available about the clerk or the clerk’s condition.

The police statement did note that the victim spoke to the first cops on the scene and provided a description of the assailants.