Macon man crashes, dies trapped in burning truck after fleeing Georgia state trooper

A photograph at the crash scene on Nancelon Circle in Macon. Bibb County Coroner's Office

A 35-year-old Macon was killed in a fiery truck wreck early Saturday as he tried to elude a Georgia state trooper who saw him speeding and gave chase, officials said.

Angelo D’wan Martin died after slamming head-on into a tree in a neighborhood near Corbin Avenue, just south of Riverside Drive near Interstate 75, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

The pursuit began about 12:30 a.m. when a state patrol officer tried to pull Martin over for doing 72 mph in a 45-mph zone on Riverside, the statement said.

Martin, at wheel of a Ford F-150 pickup, turned south onto Corbin and the cut right onto North Nancelon Circle, where the truck veered off the road, hit a tree and burst into flames.

Troopers tried to douse the fire with extinguishers and pull Martin from the truck, but he was trapped inside and the truck “became fully engulfed,” the statement said.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Martin, who died at the scene, had lived nearby.