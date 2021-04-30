Man shot, wounded in ‘gunfire exchange’ with Bibb County deputy during car chase

A man driving a car was shot and wounded by a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy in a car chase as “gunfire was exchanged” during the pursuit late Thursday in Macon’s Pleasant Hill community, sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

The man’s injuries were said to be “non-life-threatening” and the deputy was not hurt, the statement said.

The episode was said to have begun about 11 p.m. just north of Vineville Avenue at Ward and Amos streets when the driver “refused to stop” and led cops on “a brief vehicle pursuit,” the statement added. “It was reported that during the pursuit gunfire was exchanged and the driver was struck.”

The wounded driver was treated at a city hospital.

“The identity of the deputy and the male driver will be released once next of kin has been notified,” the statement added.

As is routine in shootings involving law enforcement officers, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to oversee the case.