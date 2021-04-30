Crime

Man shot, wounded in ‘gunfire exchange’ with Bibb County deputy during car chase

A man driving a car was shot and wounded by a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy in a car chase as “gunfire was exchanged” during the pursuit late Thursday in Macon’s Pleasant Hill community, sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

The man’s injuries were said to be “non-life-threatening” and the deputy was not hurt, the statement said.

The episode was said to have begun about 11 p.m. just north of Vineville Avenue at Ward and Amos streets when the driver “refused to stop” and led cops on “a brief vehicle pursuit,” the statement added. “It was reported that during the pursuit gunfire was exchanged and the driver was struck.”

The wounded driver was treated at a city hospital.

“The identity of the deputy and the male driver will be released once next of kin has been notified,” the statement added.

As is routine in shootings involving law enforcement officers, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to oversee the case.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service