Cops search for SUV driver who left scene of west Macon hit-and-run that killed woman

Investigators were searching Wednesday for the driver of an SUV who witnesses said left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday night near Interstate 475 in west Macon.

Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a statement that shortly before 9 p.m. a woman described as “a pedestrian” was struck and killed by a man driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe along Harrison Road, which parallels the freeway north of Eisenhower Parkway.

The victim, Myeisha Veronica Glenn, 37, was “unresponsive” when sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene in the 4800 block of Harrison Road, the statement added.

Glenn was said to have later died at a city hospital.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were told that the driver who hit the woman “stopped to check on (her) and then fled the scene.”

