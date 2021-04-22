Warner Robins man shot dead with rifle in ‘verbal confrontation’ in Kathleen, cops say

A 27-year-old Warner Robins man was shot to death with a rifle early Thursday in Kathleen.

Houston County sheriff’s officials said in a statement that the victim, Brock Thomas Parrish, was fatally wounded during “an altercation.”

The incident was said to have happened in the 1800 block of Ga. 247 in Kathleen at the home of a man who has since been jailed in connection with the slaying.

The sheriff’s statement said that shortly after 1 a.m. they answered a call about the shooting, which stemmed from “a verbal confrontation” between Parrish and Dylan Haywood Davis.

Parrish, shot in the chest, was later pronounced dead at a Hawkinsville hospital.

Davis, 31, who allegedly fired one shot at Parrish, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

He was being held without bond Thursday at the Houston County jail.