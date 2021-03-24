Crime

Man, 51, found shot dead early Wednesday in parking lot of Macon auto-parts store

A 51-year-old man was found shot to death early Wednesday outside an auto-parts store in west Macon, Bibb County sheriff’s investigators said.

According to a statement from sheriff’s officials, the shooting happened “sometime before 12:35 a.m.” when the man was found “unresponsive” in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts at 3230 Mercer University Drive.

The victim was said to have been shot in the “upper body.”

“There is no information on the suspect, or what (led) to the incident,” the statement added.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones was, as of 8 a.m., looking to notify the victim’s next of kin.

