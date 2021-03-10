Crime

7 Macon bars face disciplinary hearings after being cited for underage alcohol sales

Getty Images

People described as underage, “undercover operatives” were sent into Macon bars last weekend to see if the establishments would sell alcohol to patrons not yet 21, officials with the Georgia Department of Revenue said Wednesday.

As a result, seven local establishments were cited for allegedly serving the underage buyers.

Jessica Simmons, deputy commissioner of the revenue department, said in an email to The Telegraph that the department’s Alcohol and Tobacco Division conducted the Macon probe Friday night.

“Undercover operatives were able to purchase alcohol at each of the locations, and as such, administrative citations were issued,” Simmons said in the email.

Administrative citations are issued, she added, when a licensee is deemed to be in violation of state alcohol-or-tobacco regulations.

Such a citation requires an alcohol-license holder to attend a hearing “to determine the disciplinary results of the violation,” Simmons noted.

She said fines or penalties can vary based on the severity of the violation and whether the offense is a first or a repeat infraction.

She said the Macon establishments cited were:

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service