7 Macon bars face disciplinary hearings after being cited for underage alcohol sales

People described as underage, “undercover operatives” were sent into Macon bars last weekend to see if the establishments would sell alcohol to patrons not yet 21, officials with the Georgia Department of Revenue said Wednesday.

As a result, seven local establishments were cited for allegedly serving the underage buyers.

Jessica Simmons, deputy commissioner of the revenue department, said in an email to The Telegraph that the department’s Alcohol and Tobacco Division conducted the Macon probe Friday night.

“Undercover operatives were able to purchase alcohol at each of the locations, and as such, administrative citations were issued,” Simmons said in the email.

Administrative citations are issued, she added, when a licensee is deemed to be in violation of state alcohol-or-tobacco regulations.

Such a citation requires an alcohol-license holder to attend a hearing “to determine the disciplinary results of the violation,” Simmons noted.

She said fines or penalties can vary based on the severity of the violation and whether the offense is a first or a repeat infraction.

She said the Macon establishments cited were:

Allure, also known as Shay on the Mix , at 3640 Eisenhower Parkway

also known as , at 3640 Eisenhower Parkway Billy’s Clubhouse at 1580 Forest Hill Road

at 1580 Forest Hill Road Midtown Daiquiri Bar & Grill at 4376 Log Cabin Drive

at 4376 Log Cabin Drive Overtyme Bar & Grill at 2455 Pio Nono Ave.

at 2455 Pio Nono Ave. Cashman’s Pub at 370 Cherry St.

at 370 Cherry St. Thirsty Turtle at 425 Cherry St.

at 425 Cherry St. Millennium Bar & Grill at 2455 Emery Highway