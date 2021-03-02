Waffle House bandit shoots hole in window during predawn robbery in west Macon

A gunman who held up a west Macon Waffle House early Tuesday fired a shot through the eatery’s window as he “demanded money” from the cash register, police said.

According to a statement from Bibb County sheriff’s officials, the stickup happened shortly before 4 a.m. at 4734 Chambers Road along Interstate 475 south of Eisenhower Parkway.

“Witnesses reported that a male individual entered the restaurant and approached the cash register,” the statement noted. “He placed a bag on the counter and brandished a handgun. He turned toward ... the front of the building and fired a single shot through the glass.”

The gunman then “demanded money,” which he apparently received before running away in an easterly direction toward Harrison Road, officials said.

The bandit, who wore white gloves, was described as a skinny man in dark clothing.