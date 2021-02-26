Crime

20-year old arrested, charged with murder in Thursday shooting of Fort Valley man

FORT VALLEY

A 20-year old man has been arrested and charged with felony murder in the killing of 44-year old Kevin “Batman” Neal late Thursday in Fort Valley on Rayfield Wright Street.

Officers found Neal shot in the chest when they responded to an aggravated assault call around 6:45 p.m. He was later declared dead at the scene.

After conducting interviews with witnesses in the area, Trayvon Thomas of Fort Valley was arrested without incident and transported to the Peach County Law Enforcement Center.

Thomas has been charged with felony murder and violating the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Act. More charges could be filed in relation to the incident. Anyone with additional information can contact the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3383.

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
