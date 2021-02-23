Crime

Suspect in Warner Robins murder arrested at mother’s house in Dodge County, cops say

A 20-year-old Cochran man was arrested Monday evening at his mother’s house in neighboring Dodge County and charged with murder in the Friday shooting death of a teenager in Warner Robins.

The suspect, Gregory Tyshon Davis, also was charged with aggravated assault after Warner Robins police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked Davis down at a house on Neese Street on the north side of Eastman.

He had been wanted in the shooting of Deandre Pitts, 19, of Irwinton, who was fatally wounded about 8 p.m. Friday at a house at 1305 Hartley Ave. in a neighborhood between South Pleasant Hill Road and Warner Robins High School.

According to a news release from Warner Robins police early Saturday, Pitts was said to have been at the house playing video games with two friends “when two males entered the open front door and began shooting.”

The gunmen, according to the scenario that investigators first released, were described as roughly 6 feet tall dressed in black with their faces covered.

Pitts was taken to a Macon hospital but died. Pitts’ friends were not shot, cops said Saturday, but one was slightly injured.

Tuesday’s Warner Robins police statement regarding the arrest, however, described the suspect Davis as being the other “injured party” mentioned in the Saturday-morning news release.

Further details were not immediately available.

