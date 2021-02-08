78-year-old Houston County man charged with murder after wife’s body found in RV

A 78-year-old Houston County man was charged with murder Sunday after sheriff’s deputies said they found his wife, 60, dead inside the recreational vehicle where they lived south of Perry.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., deputies answered a 911 call from a neighbor in the 2300 block of Elko Road.

The deputies found the body of Debora Seidenfaden inside the couple’s RV. Her cause of death was not immediately reported.

The statement from sheriff’s officials went on to say that the husband, Harold Seidenfaden, had earlier told the neighbor that “he had been in an argument with his wife ... and that her body was inside the RV.”

Sheriff’s deputies said that when they found Harold Seidenfaden nearby he had “some injuries to his person.”

He was later charged with murder and was being held without bond at the Houston County jail.

According to the sheriff’s statement, investigators on Sunday were “still processing the crime scene and collecting evidence. The cause of death is not being released at this time pending a medical examination.”