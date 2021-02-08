One critically wounded, two others shot in Sunday night fight in southeast Macon

A triple shooting in southeast Macon on Sunday night left one man in critical condition and two others wounded, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said.

The gunfire happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Mikado Avenue, which runs between Houston Avenue and Broadway.

One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, was shot “multiple times,” according to a sheriff’s statement. He was said to be in critical condition at a city hospital late Sunday.

“While deputies were on scene, a 28-year-old male and a 30-year-old male came on scene who had also been shot,” the statement added.

The older men were said to be in “stable” condition Sunday night.

“It was reported that there was a fight between the victims and other subjects and during the altercation an unknown person pulled out a firearm and fired multiple shots,” the statement said.