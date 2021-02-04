U.S. Marshals’ fugitive squad tracks down suspect in holdup at SunTrust Bank in Macon

A 26-year-old Bleckley County man was jailed Wednesday on a robbery charge in connection with a holdup at a west Macon bank in mid-January.

Dajhaad Andrez Lindsey was taken into custody at a house in Dublin in neighboring Laurens County by Bibb County sheriff’s deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force after they received a tip regarding his whereabouts.

The bank robbery happened the morning of Jan. 11 at the SunTrust Bank branch at 3600 Mercer University Drive near Macon Mall on the city’s west side.

The suspect in the holdup was said to have passed a note to a teller demanding money.

Investigators have not divulged how much cash may have been stolen, but said Lindsey, who lived in Cochran, had Macon connections.

In addition to the robbery charge, Lindsey was being held Thursday at the Bibb jail on a bench warrant in an unrelated case, officials said.